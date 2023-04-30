Notification Settings

Man refuses to identify himself in court after saying he has authority to handle case

By Karen Compton

A Powys man who would not confirm his identity in a magistrates court will have his case dealt with by a district judge.

Duncan Peter Woolard of Werncoed, Disserth near Newbridge on Wye was due to appear at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old is accused of intentionally obstructing a person lawfully acting as an enforcement agent.

The charge relates to an incident in Llandrindod Wells on September 23 last year.

It is alleged Woolard had obstructed Gareth Thomas.

Mr Thomas was lawfully acting as an enforcement agent, under the Tribunals, Courts and Enforcement Act 2007, the court was told.

While a man did attend court, he would not confirm his identity when asked by a court clerk on several occasions.

Instead a man calling himself a minister said he had authority to deal with the case, but would not properly identify himself either.

Unable to progress the case any further, the magistrates sent it to Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court to be dealt with by a district judge on June 21.

The documents will be sent to Woolard’s address.

Woolard had been due to appear at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on March 29, but failed to attend, leading to a warrant for his arrest being issued.

He then surrendered to that warrant at Welshpool, but immediately disrupted proceedings there.

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

