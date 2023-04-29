Judge perplexed by Whitchurch paedophile's excuse after he was caught by undercover cops

Andrew Abbotts, aged 26, of Minshall Court, Bridgwater Street, Whitchurch, called himself 'Andy Pandy' on a social media profile which he used to speak to what he thought were two underage girls named Ria and Megan.

Abbotts' lawyer told the court that his offending was triggered by a trio of family bereavements in January 2021, including the deaths of his father and grandfather.

But Judge David Hale asked: "What on earth makes you want to talk to a 12-year-old child [about sexual] pics? I don't understand the connection between that and grieving."

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Abbotts sent an explicit photo, tried to get the girls to send intimate pictures and sent lewd, sexual messages. Little did he know, he was speaking to police officers who had set up the profiles.

Abbotts started speaking to 'Ria' on August 3, 2021, repeatedly asking for photographs, despite her telling him she was 12. He sent her several messages, including one saying: "I bet you're a naughty teen".

Two days later, the chat continued, with Abbotts asking 'Ria' if she missed him, and again to send photographs. He said he would like to have sex with her but "wouldn't be allowed because of your age". He offered to meet her and asked if she wanted a hotel room, but the chat ended there.

A couple of months later, on October 20, Abbotts started talking to 'Megan', immediately asking for photographs, and saying: "It's a shame about your age. You could be a naughty girl."

Abbotts was arrested the next day. His phone was searched and an extreme porn video was found.

He gave a no comment interview to police, but "appeared affected by the questions" and held his head in his hands.

Abbotts pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Adrian Roberts, defending, said Abbotts' offending started after the family deaths, and that he had since sought help from Stop It Now - the charity dedicated to stopping child sex abuse - and the Redwoods mental health centre in Shrewsbury.

Judge Hale told Abbotts: "I cannot understand how pressures of bereavement, which affect us all, lead you to talking to a 12-year-old child about sex. It's a bizarre connection. It's an easy excuse when you want to do something anyway.

"I'm not going to lock you up today. You must never do it again."