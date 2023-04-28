Police welcome jailing of controlling Telford man who posted naked photos of woman on Facebook

Caleb Hale was sentenced on Thursday

Caleb Hale, 26, formerly from Telford but of no fixed abode when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, pleaded to guilty to a charge of controlling or coercive behaviour over four years, threatening to distribute private sexual photos, stalking, and sending a threatening communication.

He was also given a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his victim directly or indirectly.

Following Thursday's sentencing, Detective Sergeant Scott Marshall-Bowater, of West Mercia Police's Protecting Vulnerable People team said: “I welcome the sentence passed to Mr Hale and hope this sends a message out to all victims and survivors of domestic abuse that we will support them.

"During the investigation, our officers admired the strength and courage of the victim in this case. I hope her bravery encourages others who may find themselves in a similar position to come forward and report to us.

“We will act on all reports made and offer our full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic violence – as this case shows both we, the police, and the courts take any reports of domestic abuse very seriously.

Anybody who contacts us will be listened to and anyone concerned about a loved one or themselves, should call us”