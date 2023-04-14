Gold jewellery, laptops and Louis Vuitton bag among items stolen in burglary near Albrighton

Three men were seen entering the property in Kingswood.

Three men were seen entering the property. The offenders carried out an untidy search while the occupier was out, before getting into a red Citroen Picasso heading in the direction of Pattingham.

An iPad, PlayStation and cash were also reported stolen.

One of the offenders is described as wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt and black trousers. Another suspect was wearing a black coat, black trousers and black shoes.

Staffordshire Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage that could help the police is asked to message them on LiveChat at staffordshire.police.uk or call 101, quoting 391 of 13 April.