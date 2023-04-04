Bomb squad called after member of public hands in hand grenade to police station

West Mercia Police said that the cordon is likely to stay in place for some time

West Mercia Police said that it had shut Hereford Police Station this morning, and a cordon had been put in place.

A statement said that it was likely to be in place for some time – but they have now confirmed it has re-opened after an explosive ordinance disposal team removed the device.

The initial statement said: "Hereford Police Station is currently closed as a precaution after what is believed to be a hand grenade was handed in by a member of the public.

"Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been informed and are attending the scene to assess the device and ensure it is disposed of safely.

"A cordon has been put in place around the station and is likely to remain in place for some time.