Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four people arrested after spate of armed robberies on shops in Telford

By Megan HoweTelfordCrimePublished:

Four people have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies on shops around Telford.

West Mercia Police
West Mercia Police

Three males aged 17, 20 and 28 have been arrested in connection with a combined total of 15 robberies and burglaries of businesses in the Telford area.

A 25-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

All four remain in custody at Telford police station.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “I hope these arrests provide reassurance to the public, our investigative team have worked tirelessly, following a number of enquiries, to make these arrests.

"I would like to thank the public for their response to our appeal on Wednesday.

"If anyone has any further information in relation to these offences you can still make contact with my team on email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk."

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk. Crimestoppers is 100 per cent confidential.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News