Four people arrested after spate of armed robberies on shops in Telford

West Mercia Police

Three males aged 17, 20 and 28 have been arrested in connection with a combined total of 15 robberies and burglaries of businesses in the Telford area.

A 25-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

All four remain in custody at Telford police station.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “I hope these arrests provide reassurance to the public, our investigative team have worked tirelessly, following a number of enquiries, to make these arrests.

"I would like to thank the public for their response to our appeal on Wednesday.

"If anyone has any further information in relation to these offences you can still make contact with my team on email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk."