Police appeal for help to identify man after 'serious assault' in Telford Town Centre

West Mercia Police have released a CCTV image of a man and said they would like to speak to him as they believe he may be able to help with their investigation.
The victim sustained a fractured eye socket and a broken nose in the incident which happened at 1.23am on Saturday, March 11, at Telford Town Centre.
Anyone who recognises the man or may have any information, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Henry by emailing christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org