Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for help to identify man after 'serious assault' in Telford Town Centre

By Megan HoweTelfordCrimePublished:

Police have appealed to members of the public for their help in identifying a man after a "serious assault" took place in Telford Town Centre.

West Mercia Police are looking to speak to this man regarding a serious assault which took place in Telford Town Centre on Saturday, March 11
West Mercia Police are looking to speak to this man regarding a serious assault which took place in Telford Town Centre on Saturday, March 11

West Mercia Police have released a CCTV image of a man and said they would like to speak to him as they believe he may be able to help with their investigation.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket and a broken nose in the incident which happened at 1.23am on Saturday, March 11, at Telford Town Centre.

Anyone who recognises the man or may have any information, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Henry by emailing christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News