Serial thief stole chocolates and whiskey from shops he was banned from

Nicholas Smith stole whiskey from B&M in Telford. Picture: Google

Over the course of a fortnight in January this year, Nicholas Smith stole spirits worth £80 and boxes of chocolates worth £17 from Tesco Express in Wellington, as well as four bottles of Jack Daniels worth £80 from B&M at Forge Retail Park in Telford.

Smith, of Ley Brook, Oakengates, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three counts of theft and three breaches of a criminal behaviour order - which was enforced in May 2019.