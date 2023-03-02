Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Serial thief stole chocolates and whiskey from shops he was banned from

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A serial thief who stole chocolates and whiskey from shops he was already banned from will be sentenced at crown court.

Nicholas Smith stole whiskey from B&M in Telford. Picture: Google
Nicholas Smith stole whiskey from B&M in Telford. Picture: Google

Over the course of a fortnight in January this year, Nicholas Smith stole spirits worth £80 and boxes of chocolates worth £17 from Tesco Express in Wellington, as well as four bottles of Jack Daniels worth £80 from B&M at Forge Retail Park in Telford.

Smith, of Ley Brook, Oakengates, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three counts of theft and three breaches of a criminal behaviour order - which was enforced in May 2019.

The 35-year-old will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 10. He was remanded in custody.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News