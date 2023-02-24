Shrewsbury Crown Court

Michael Taylor, of Westbourne, Woodside, Telford, was arrested near known drug users with heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis on him.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, District Judge Ian Strongman said Taylor was a lucky man to have the strong support of his family and a job to go to.

Taylor, who had admitted at an earlier hearing two counts of the possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, one of the possession of Class B drugs and one of the possession of criminal property, was given a 24-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to do 60 rehabilitation days and the judge ordered the destruction of the items and forfeiture of the £355 that had been found on him.

Mr Lee Egan Turner, prosecuting, said Taylor was seen by police officers at Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, on December 21, close to known drug users.

He was detained and searched by officers.

Found in his possession were eight wraps of crack cocaine and 12 wraps of heroin as well as cannabis, a mobile phone and £355 cash.

Officers also searched a bed and breakfast room where he had been staying and found scales, a knife and another mobile phone.

Mr Kevin Jones, for Taylor, said his client had not been a drug dealer but rather a "runner". He had committed the offences to pay off a debt, having himself started to use drugs.

"His role was to carry out the deals set up by others," he said.

Taylor was receiving strong support from his family and would be able to start work immediately if he received a suspended sentence, the court was told.

He had also sought the support of a drug rehabilitation organisation.

District Judge Strongman said the support of his family and the fact that Taylor had no previous convictions helped to convince him that he would not come before the courts again.