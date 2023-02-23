Shrewsbury washing tablets thief handed suspended jail term

B&M in Brixton Way, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Macauley Smout, aged 26, stole the laundry pods worth £85 from B&M in Brixton Way, Lancaster Retail Park, Harlescott, Shrewsbury on Valentine's Day.

Smout had previously been banned from going into B&M by a court order put in place on December 6 last year.

Smout, of Claverley Crescent, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft and one breach of a criminal behaviour order.