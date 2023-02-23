Shrewsbury washing tablets thief handed suspended jail term

Macauley Smout, aged 26, stole the laundry pods worth £85 from B&M in Brixton Way, Lancaster Retail Park, Harlescott, Shrewsbury on Valentine's Day.
Smout had previously been banned from going into B&M by a court order put in place on December 6 last year.
Smout, of Claverley Crescent, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft and one breach of a criminal behaviour order.
He was handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Smout must also pay £85 in compensation to the store as well as a £154 court surcharge, and do 50 hours of unpaid work.