Drugged-up driver was 14 times the limit in Newtown

Laurie Coleman, aged 31, was caught driving a Daihatsu Fourtrak in Lower Canal Road, Newtown, while under the influence.

Tests found he had cocaine as well as benzolecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - in his system. He also tested positive for Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive part of cannabis.

Coleman had 33 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood - more than three times the legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure. He had 738mcg of benzolecgonine per litre of blood - more than 14 times the legal limit of 50mcg. And he had 2.3mcg of Delta 9 THC per litre of blood, with the legal limit being 2mcg.

Coleman, of Grey Street, Harrogate, Yorkshire, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to three counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.