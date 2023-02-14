Notification Settings

'Distraction thieves' who duped Telford motorist could strike again, car owners are warned

By Megan Jones

Police are warning car owners after a woman was targeted by distraction thieves.

Officers are warning car owners after a woman was targeted by distraction thieves at the Wrekin Retail Park in Telford

A pair of "distraction thieves" stole a woman's phone and purse in an elaborate deception on a busy retail park in Telford.

The two men duped the victim on the Wrekin Retail Park at around 5pm on Friday, February 10.

As she was putting shopping bags into her car, the woman was approached by a man who said he had witnessed someone reverse into her car.

As she got out to inspect the damage, she saw a black mark on the bodywork. The man rubbed at the mark and said it was just paint.

Shortly after, the victim realised her phone and purse had been stolen from her car by an accomplice.

Police believe the offender used a black pen to mark the car before approaching the victim.

The two same men were later seen on CCTV attempting to use the stolen cards at a supermarket cash machine.

Now, police are warning car users to be on the look-out, as they believe the pair could strike again.

Members of the public with any information regarding the incident can contact police online at westmercia.police.uk.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

