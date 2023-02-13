Notification Settings

Police appeal after pushbike pervert in Ellesmere performs 'lewd act' in front of woman

By David TooleyEllesmereCrimePublished:

Police have arrested a man after a pervert indecently exposed himself and carried out a lewd act in front of a woman.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man on a bicycle indecently exposed himself and carried out a lewd act in front of a woman on the Ellesmere Road near Welsh Frankton on Tuesday February 7 at around 11.30am.

They say a man has been arrested and released on bail.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call PC Geraint Jones on 07971 971466 or email geraint.jones@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

