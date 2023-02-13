Police appeal after pushbike pervert in Ellesmere performs 'lewd act' in front of woman

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man on a bicycle indecently exposed himself and carried out a lewd act in front of a woman on the Ellesmere Road near Welsh Frankton on Tuesday February 7 at around 11.30am.

They say a man has been arrested and released on bail.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call PC Geraint Jones on 07971 971466 or email geraint.jones@westmercia.police.uk