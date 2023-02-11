Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drink driver caught in BMW near Shropshire/Wales border is fined and banned

By Nick HumphreysLlanymynechCrimePublished:

A drink driver who was caught behind the wheel of a BMW near the Shropshire/Wales border has been banned from the road.

Welshpool Magistrates Court
Welshpool Magistrates Court

Vivien Juhaszova, aged 20, was driving a BMW 1 Series on the B4393 Llansantffraid to Four Crosses road while over the limit.

A breath test was carried out which found Juhaszova to have 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Juhaszova, of Ashlands Road, Weston Rhyn, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving while above the alcohol limit.

She was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £200. Magistrates also ordered her to pay £165 in other court costs.

Crime
News
Llanymynech
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Oswestry
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News