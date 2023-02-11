Drink driver caught in BMW near Shropshire/Wales border is fined and banned

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Vivien Juhaszova, aged 20, was driving a BMW 1 Series on the B4393 Llansantffraid to Four Crosses road while over the limit.

A breath test was carried out which found Juhaszova to have 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Juhaszova, of Ashlands Road, Weston Rhyn, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to driving while above the alcohol limit.