Banned: BMW driver had drugs in his system on A5

By Nick HumphreysWemCrimePublished:

A BMW driver who was on drugs behind the wheel has been banned from the road.

The A5 Shrewsbury to Wellington. Picture: Google
Jamie Henderson-Jones, aged 23, was caught driving a BMW 1 Series along the A5 between Shrewsbury and Wellington on June 12, 2021.

He had Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - in his system. A drug test found he had 2.3 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Henderson-Jones, of Brookside, Wem, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug in his system.

He was banned from the road for three years and fined £120. Henderson-Jones must also pay £169 in other court costs.

