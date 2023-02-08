Banned: BMW driver had drugs in his system on A5

The A5 Shrewsbury to Wellington. Picture: Google

Jamie Henderson-Jones, aged 23, was caught driving a BMW 1 Series along the A5 between Shrewsbury and Wellington on June 12, 2021.

He had Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - in his system. A drug test found he had 2.3 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Henderson-Jones, of Brookside, Wem, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug in his system.