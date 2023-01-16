Police investigating scooter fire

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Angie Roberts said the incident had take place at the play area off Underdale Road in Shrewsbury.

The incident took place around 6.15am on Sunday.

PCSO Roberts said: "We are investigating criminal damage to a scooter, and appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"At approximately 6.15am the fire service were called to the children's play area off Underdale Road to a motor scooter that appeared to have been set alight maliciously."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00093_I_15012023.