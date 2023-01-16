County Lines 'lieutenants' who ran drugs between Liverpool and Oswestry jailed for combined 15 years

Harry Wright, Chase Kilty and Lewis Stewart were sentenced for their part in 'Operation Boris', a drug supply line running heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool to Oswestry.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard of vicious attacks and the exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults linked to their offending.

The trio's involvement in the line ran from July 2018 to February 2020. They dealt drugs in the street in Oswestry, met in Liverpool with leaders of the drug gang and sent bulk messages to customers to try and sell them their next fix. Each member of the group took part in "significant violence".

As well as the drug dealing charges, Wright was also being sentenced for an attack on a man who challenged him over dealing in Oswestry town centre. Wright struck him in the head twice, and watched him bleed before walking away.

The victim was found and taken to hospital. He needed stitches for a five-inch laceration to his face and treatment for "significant blood loss".

Kilty, aged 20, and Stewart, aged 21, had previously been sentenced for conspiracy to wound after attacking a female drug addict.

Wright, aged 20, and Kilty, both of no fixed abode, were found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Wright, aged 20, was also being sentenced after previously pleading guilty to wounding with intent and breaching a youth rehabilitation order. Wright had five previous convictions for nine offences, including drug supply and possession charges. Among Kilty's three previous convictions was possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Stewart, also of no fixed abode, was found guilty of four counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He had two previous convictions for five offences including escaping from custody.

The trio's "modern slavery" defence was rejected by a jury at their trial last May. The court heard that while there was a level of exploitation at play to get them involved in the drug gang, they were "ready and willing to play their part", and rejected offers from social services and the police to help them find a way out.

Susanna Payne, representing Stewart, said he "lacked maturity" and that custody had been a "sobering experience".

Olivia Appleby, for Wright, said he'd had a "tragic childhood", and that his "regret and shame" was "absolutely clear" in a letter he wrote to the judge.

Stephen Scully, for Kilty, said his mother and aunt wrote how Kilty was a "caring" child who enjoyed football before he got involved in County Lines.

Judge Peter Barrie told the convicts: "You were the local 'lieutenants', dealing drugs and organising others. It was operating on a large scale, involving a large number of transactions."