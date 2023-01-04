Shrewsbury lorry driver banned after she drove on A49 when twice the drink-drive limit

Gaynor Clarkson, aged 51, of Cleveland Street, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving when over the legal limit on the A49 near Shrewsbury on November 18, 2022, when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

Joanne Fox, prosecuting, told magistrates on Tuesday Clarkson had been stopped by a police patrol just before midnight in her large DAF truck.

"Officers were acting on intelligence received, she failed a roadside test and was arrested," said Ms Fox.

"The lowest of the readings taken was 71, which is twice the legal limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath."

Ms Fox said magistrates should consider that Miss Clarkson was a professional driver, was driving a heavy goods vehicle and had been twice over the drink-drive limit.

She added that Clarkson was of previous good character and should be given credit for her guilty plea.

Clarkson was not legally represented but spoke in her own mitigation.

"Police were told by a fellow member of staff at the company," she said.

Unfolding a piece of paper she emotionally read a prepared statement and gave her apologies.

"It was a one-off and will never happen again," she said.

"I have had a rough few years, my father died in January after a long illness and it was making me feel like I have lost my whole family."

Clarkson said she had lost a 25-year career and had a 16 year old daughter and had her part of bills to pay.

She added that since the incident she had been sorting out her mental health and was looking into whether she has a problem with alcohol.

"I had to resign from my job, have no income and am looking for work," she told the three magistrates.

"I have been a pro-driver for 17 years and had been with the company for 25 years, it is a job that I loved."

Presiding justice Mrs Margaret Lymington-Payne fined Clarkson £120 and ordered her to pay a victim surcharge of £48 plus £135 prosecution costs.

After referring to her partner who was sitting at the back of the court, Clarkson offered to pay the whole £303 within 28 days.