Prison officer who was paid to smuggle mobile phone into jail is locked up

Jennifer Gavan has been jailed for eight months for smuggling a phone into HMP Berwyn

Jennifer Gavan, 27, was locked up for eight months at Mold Crown Court after pleading guilty to wilfully neglecting to perform her duty and wilfully misconducting herself while working as an officer at HMP Berwyn.

The court heard how between April and July 2020, Gavan acted in a way that "amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder" by "entering into an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner".

The charge also detailed how Gavan communicated with a prisoner through a phone illegally held inside the jail, and accepted £150 to bring the phone into the prison.

A prisoner, 25-year-old Alex Coxon, also admitted to having a mobile phone while behind bars after being caught in July 2020.