Banned: Drug driver caught behind wheel of Audi sports car is disqualified and fined £680

Welshpool Magistrates Court

Ben Colclough, aged 36, was driving an Audi TT on the A483 Dolfor Road in Newtown, Powys, when he was caught on March 19 this year.

A test found he had Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - in his system. He had 2.5 microgrammes of the drug in 100 mililitres of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Colclough, of Ashford Green, Glossop, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to one count of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.