Resident who pushed traffic warden's chest after getting parking ticket is fined

By Eleanor LawsonLlandrindod WellsCrimePublished:

An irate driver has been fined after pushing a traffic warden who had issued them a parking ticket.

The Llandrindod Wells resident was issued the ticket for a parking violation on Temple Street, but violently pushed the notice into the civil enforcement officer's chest.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera, the video from which was handed over to police who took the case to court last week, after the altercation on June 30.

Attending a hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court, the person was sentenced for a Section 4 Public Order offence against the Powys County Council employee with a fine.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for a Greener Powys, said: “Violence or offensive behaviour towards council staff will never be tolerated. We appreciate that getting a parking ticket can be frustrating, but it is absolutely no excuse for the physical and verbal abuse of others.

“Our Civic Enforcement Officers have a thankless job, but it is essential to ensure that parking, especially in our busy town centres, is monitored to ensure a good footfall of people can visit our high streets.

“We are grateful to the police for taking this case to court and hope that it serves as a reminder to others that violence, of any kind, is not acceptable and will be dealt with appropriately.”

