Jailed: Telford thug gave woman he was banned from seeing a black eye during tirade

Kevin Wakeley, aged 39, already had a string of violent convictions before he faced justice for his latest crimes at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Wakeley was staying at the home of a woman in Telford whom he had already been banned from seeing by a court order, when things turned ugly.

The court heard that arguments started on January 22, 2020, and he called her a number of names including "prostitute", and told her he was "using her because it was easy".

She went to bed to avoid a confrontation, but the next morning arguments continued. The court was told he was verbally abusive, calling her "a slag" and "a fat whore".

The victim tried to phone the police from upstairs, but Wakeley discovered what was happening. He shouted: "What have you done?" before hitting her in the face with an open palm.

In a personal statement read out in court, the victim said: "I worry about him coming outside my address. I had to wear sunglasses (because of the black eye). I didn't want friends and family to know what had happened."

She also said in the statement that her facial injury had led to headaches and blurred vision.

Wakeley, of Bromley Way, St Georges, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a non-molestation order. He already had 14 convictions for 22 offences over a period of 20 years, including seven violent offences against people. His convictions include battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault against an emergency worker.

Rob Edwards, mitigating, said a probation officer described Wakeley as "shame-faced" over his actions when he was interviewed, and that he had no disciplinary issues while in custody.

"He is aiming to do better," said Mr Edwards.

Judge Peter Barrie jailed Wakeley for 18 months, half of which he will serve in prison before being released on license.

He told Wakeley he could not suspend his prison term due to the seriousness of his crimes.