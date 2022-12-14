Murder of five-year-old April Jones revisited in harrowing documentary

April Jones

April was snatched by Mark Bridger when she was playing outside her home in the town in October 2002.

Bridger, arrested days after her disappearance, was jailed for life for April's murder.

A Channel Four documentary whose first episode was screened on Monday has talked to April's mother Coral and her older sister Jazmin about her murder.

Re-telling the moments when the little girl disappeared, they talked of their love for April.

"She was my little Thumbelina, my diamond," Mrs Jones said.

When the five-year-old disappeared Coral said she got in her car and drove through Machynlleth trying to find her daughter.

"I was angry, I was frustrated - how are we going to find her?"

Jazmin said when her mother rang her she was at a youth club.

"I ran home - I remember running in and saying 'why are you all here, surely it's not that bad'."

They praised the community that joined in the search for April.

"Everybody came out to help - people my age, teenagers, farmers, the whole community."