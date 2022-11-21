Notification Settings

'Speeding driver' demolished zebra crossing before fleeing the scene - police appeal for information

By David Tooley

A driver who was seen speeding in a residential area smashed into the lights on a zebra crossing before fleeing the scene.

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police Facebook page
Police have appealed for information and any dashcam footage about the collision which happened on Haybridge Road, Hadley, in Telford, on Saturday evening.

Telford & Wrekin Police issued a photo of the car's wrecked front end as well as debris from the zebra crossing which appeared to show the light pole on the road.

PC Rob Hughes said the crash happened at 9.30pm.

He said: "The driver of a silver Vauxhall collided with the zebra crossing lights and fled the scene.

"Prior to the collision the vehicle was seen speeding on Haybridge Road. Do you have dash cam footage or did you witness the driver leave the scene?"

West Mercia Police say any information should be given via the police website and quote 00677_I_19112022 https://www.westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-about-a-road-traffic-incident/?fbclid=IwAR15WI7mNGbEfI6lcZJUi0Bn1f-LIIZwyBGbdcqv4E78eO9c8AdWr5I3ia0

