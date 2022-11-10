Dog seized after woman seen dragging animal along by mobility scooter

Police were alerted after footage was shared online

The photographs appear to capture the poor pet struggling as it is pulled along the road in the Erdington area of Birmingham.

It is reported that a witness shouted at the woman: "You are hurting your dog. The dog's going to die. You are hitting the kerb."

The images were originally shared on Twitter, beside the caption: "Who is this person? This dog needs to be found and rescued."

The RSPCA confirmed the dog was seized by police on Wednesday evening and was checked over by a vet.

An investigation has also been launched into the incident.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "A dog who was seen in a video posted online has, on Wednesday evening, been seized by police and is now in RSPCA care and being checked over by a vet.

"Our enquiries are ongoing so we won't be releasing any further information at this time but we'd like to thank West Midlands Police for assisting with this investigation and helping to find the dog so quickly."

Erdington Police also commented on Twitter last night: "Stockland Green NHT had a great result tonight in locating the dog seen on video footage being pulled behind a mobility scooter.

"The dog is now safe with the RSPCA and being treated by a vet. An investigation has begun."