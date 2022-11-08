Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Double trouble as driver fails alcohol breath test - on way to court for first drink-drive offence

By David TooleyShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A drink-driver failed a roadside breath test after being stopped by police - on his way to face court for an earlier drink-drive offence.

Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit's Team B was on the A5 at Shrewsbury on Tuesday when they stopped a driver on the roadside.

A spokesman for the OPU said it was the second time the same driver had been arrested for drink-driving this month.

On Twitter the spokesman said: "Team B on the A5 Shrewsbury. Second time this driver had been arrested for drink driving this month.Today on the way to court for first offence he was stopped blowing 102 at roadside, then 97 in custody. Remanded to court."

The legal limit for alcohol in the breath is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Crime
News
Transport
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News