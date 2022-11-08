Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit's Team B was on the A5 at Shrewsbury on Tuesday when they stopped a driver on the roadside.

A spokesman for the OPU said it was the second time the same driver had been arrested for drink-driving this month.

On Twitter the spokesman said: "Team B on the A5 Shrewsbury. Second time this driver had been arrested for drink driving this month.Today on the way to court for first offence he was stopped blowing 102 at roadside, then 97 in custody. Remanded to court."

The legal limit for alcohol in the breath is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.