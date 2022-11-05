Notification Settings

Prolific thief stole bike, trainers and sugar plum gin in Oswestry

By Nick HumphreysOswestryCrimePublished:

A serial thief who stole a bike, trainers and sugar plum gin has been ordered to pay more than £700.

Elliot Curley, aged 34, targeted several shops in Oswestry, as well as stealing a man's bike.

On August 16 he stole the bike, and then on September 15 he unlawfully took laundry products worth £31 from Home Bargains in Oswestry.

October was his most prolific month of offending. In a spate of thefts he stole a box of beer from Sainsbury's, Radley and Fearne Cotton beauty products as well as Scandal aftershave from Boots, trainers from Sports Direct and Sugar Plum gin from Marks and Spencer.

Curley, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to seven counts of theft.

He was ordered by magistrates to pay £517 in compensation and £200 in fines.

