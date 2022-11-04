Trial halted as prosecution drops Telford murder charge

Police at the scene in Fowler Close, Wellington, in June

John Walker, aged 65, of Fowler Close, Wellington, had entered a guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter on October 25 but at that stage the prosecution was intent on taking the case to trial for murder.

Walker was charged in relation to the death of Mark Espley, aged 52, at Fowler Close on Saturday, June 18.

A jury of 12 people had given their oaths on Wednesday and the trial was due to start in earnest at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

Senior prosecuting barrister Peter Grieves-Smith KC said he took "full responsibility" for the circumstances but was criticised by trial judge Kristina Montgomery KC for not making sure reports had been prepared in plenty of time for the decision to be made.

"The appropriate plea to accept was the one that he entered on October 25," said Mr Grieves-Smith.

Recorder Montgomery said: "I cannot really understand why these questions were being asked on the second day of the trial."

She said another case involving a "vulnerable defendant" had to be put back "some weeks" causing difficulties.

"These are questions that could have and should have been asked sooner, but they are asked at the 11th hour," she added.

Mr Grieves-Smith apologised to the court but said a "picture" had been emerging.

Recorder Montgomery also commented that it was "so far, so farcical" when the defence barrister Philippa McAtasney KC told her that the defendant was also unable to appear before the court.

Ms McAtasney asked the court to adjourn for six weeks until December 16 so that reports could be prepared in advance of the sentencing in January of Walker, who has entered a guilty plea for the charge of manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

The 12-strong jury was called into court, where the judge explained to them that their services were not required for this trial.