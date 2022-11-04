'I'll take you out and your boy there too!' - Knife-wielding boxer brandished blade in Telford

Zeon Lavender, aged 30, brandished the weapon on Brunel Road as a friend of his was fighting with another man.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that at around 11pm on January 25 this year, three men were "stopping cars, being aggressive to motorists and causing traffic to move out of the way".

"One of the males was waving his arms and holding a knife," said John Brotherton, prosecuting. The man with the knife was Lavender.

The court heard that Lavender offered to fight passers-by, saying: "I'll take you out and your boy there too."

He was arrested and taken to the nearby Malinsgate police station, where he admitted "we had something on us," but said: "It doesn't mean we use it. We drop it and fight like men."

Lavender, of Brunel Road, pleaded guilty to possession of an article with a blade or point. He has no previous convictions.

The prosecution accepted Lavender's basis of plea, in which he said he did not take the knife to the incident, and simply picked it up off the floor and brandished it.

Oliver King, mitigating, said the incident would have been "frightening" for those who witnessed it, but said the behaviour was "out of character" for Lavender.

He said that Lavender, who has worked as a security guard, had to relinquish his license to the Security Industry Authority and could no longer work on the doors due to his involvement in the fracas.

Mr King said Lavender is involved in charity boxing, taking part in bouts and training youngsters, and said he had raised more than £700 for Cancer Research UK.

Judge Peter Barrie handed Lavender a three-month jail term, suspended for 12 months.