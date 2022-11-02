Telford community orchard trashed by 'mindless' vandals

The Friends of Holmer Lake and Madebrook, from left: Barry Wheeler, Jacky Sinclair, Rick Shaw and Greg Sinclair

A community orchard at Holmer Lake in Telford was vandalised last week, with criminals damaging eight out of the ten heritage fruit trees some time during the night of Friday, November 28.

One of the founding members of the volunteer group Friends of Holmer Lake and Madebrook, Rick Shaw, said they were devastated to find the damaged trees.

"It was a big shock to find them. We built this space as a community space, wanting schools and families to use it.

"We put picnic benches in, and the site is really popular.

"So it was a really big shock to see, it's just such mindless vandalism."

Whilst efforts have been made to save the trees, it will be many months before volunteers know if their work was in vain.

Rick explained: "We've spliced the trees, but it's difficult, we won't be able to tell until spring if it worked."

One of the damaged trees

The orchard was created using community grants, with selected fruit trees including five Shropshire heritage apple trees and a mix of cherry, plum, damson and pear.

The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team released a statement about the attack, calling it more than just anti-social behaviour.

In the statement, police said the crime constituted criminal damage and is subject to an investigation.

Rick, who lives in Brookside, said the support the group has received following the vandalism has been re-assuring.

He said: "Lots of people come out against it, which is nice. In times like this, it's important to remember most people appreciate what you're doing and value these kind of community assets.

"It's just a shame that the few try and ruin it for the many."