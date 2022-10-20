Notification Settings

Prison officer convicted of harassing colleague given restraining order

By Mark AndrewsPublished:

A Shropshire prison officer convicted of harassing a colleague has been made the subject of a restraining order.

HM Prison Stafford
HM Prison Stafford

Simon Hesbrook, 58, who was working at HM Prison Stafford at the time of the offence, was also ordered to pay £578 in fines and costs when he appeared before Telford magistrates in April this year.

It is understood that he is still working in the prison service, although he has temporarily been transferred to another location.

Hesbrook, of Bearcroft Grange, Hinstock, near Market Drayton, was convicted of harassment without violence against a colleague.

He had also been charged with stalking, but the case against him was dismissed.

He was made the subject of a restraining order which said he was not allowed any contact with her, except when unavoidable due to work.

He was fined £403, ordered to pay £135 costs, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

One former colleague, who declined to be named, said he should have been sacked.

"Prison officers should be held to a higher standard," he said.

"Stafford is a prison for sex offenders, and that means he will be responsible for people who have been charged with the offence."

A spokeswoman for the Prison Service said: "A formal disciplinary hearing will now take place following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further before their outcome is known."

Hesbrook will face a claim of gross misconduct, which carries with it a maximum penalty of dismissal.

He has been seconded to another prison since the allegations were made.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

