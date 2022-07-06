Cases put back at county's main court as strike action continues

Action that started last week has continued into this week, with barristers arguing that the length of time required to prepare for some cases means their legal aid hourly rate is below minimum wage.

It meant more cases at Shrewsbury Crown Court have been adjourned, with Judge Anthony Lowe being told there is no-one available to represent defendants.

Judge Lowe told one defendant: "I'm going to adjourn your case to this Friday. The bar action is Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week." He warned the man that if his barrister is not available on Friday, his case will be put back again as other advocates are not accepting "returns" as part of the action.