Vandals strike twice in two weeks at cricket club in Oswestry

Damage to the covers at Cae Glas Cricket Club

The wicket covers at Cae Glas Cricket Club in Oswestry, which were only delivered last week, were bent and broken over the weekend.

And this comes after the club's roll-on net, which was also recently purchased, was damaged by vandals two weeks previously – and this is now subject to a criminal investigation.

It is a devastating blow for the club, who spent £5,200 on the red, white and blue covers in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

And it is set to cost the club in the region of £200 to £300 to repair the damage.

Ian Moult, groundsman and treasure at the cricket club said it was hard not to take it personally, but he wants to find the culprits to educate them about what it takes to be a volunteer.

He said: "We are all volunteers, we turn up and do our best, and this is why we take it personally.

"Lots of people have been involved in the process of getting these covers.

"It was the club's biggest-ever purchase and the beauty of them is that one person can move them.

"We would like to find out who it is to educate them and help them understand what work goes into it and the roles of volunteers."

The club has spent the last few months trying to secure a defibrillator for the area.

But after the spate of vandalism, issues about the safety of the device at the ground has been questioned.

The 62-year-old added: "Another concern is the defibrillator and we are conscious this has raised some issues about it.

"A month ago I would have said who would vandalise a defibrillator but now who knows."

In 2016, the club took over the running of the Gatacre pavilion and the playing the community playing fields the ground is on.

Andy Griffiths, chairman of the club, said: "Since taking charge of playing fields on behalf of the local community, we have worked hard to make it a facility to be proud of. With hundreds of volunteer hours going into keeping the pavilion and grounds in tip-top condition.

"It is especially disappointing to be on the receiving end of such mindless vandalism.

"It is a real body blow."