Murdered man's mum, Lisa Cairns

Apart from a couple of weeks Lisa Cairns, aged 50, of Sutton Hill, in Telford, has been attending the trial of three young men who were charged with killing her 26-year-old son, Peter.

She has been making the journey in the knowledge that a fourth teenager had already pleaded guilty to stabbing her son through the heart after an altercation in Rough Park Way.

Speaking exclusively to the Shropshire Star after the trial at Stafford Crown Court, Lisa Cairns, said had a message to all those members of the public who have been following the case.

"As you know this hasn't been easy as many things have been speculated and said," she said.

"As the trial has reached its closing I am happy with the outcome decided by the jury. I would like to thank everyone who has supported and shown love towards our family and Peter."

She spoke of her "courageous Peter, a son, brother, uncle and best friend who lost his life on June 11, 2021 and it changed our lives forever.

"Peter will always be remembered for his love, laughter, and kindness, as well as his love for his most favourite club, Aston Villa.

"We now have the opportunity to let Peter rest peacefully with the respect he deserves."

Ms Cairns also thanked West Mercia Police for their "outstanding service and support given to our family.

"Without their efforts of support and input there would not have been hope to get the result Peter deserved.

"Det Insp Lee Holehouse and his outstanding team have been a credit to the police force because we as a family were never left out of the loop.