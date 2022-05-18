Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals trust pleads guilty to failings in care over deaths of patients

Mohammed Ismael 'Bolly' Zaman, who died while undergoing dialysis at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) appeared in court on Wednesday after an inquiry into two incidents that led to the deaths of patients Mohammed Ismael Zaman, known as ‘Bolly’, in 2019, and Max Dingle, 81.

Mr Zaman, a trainee pharmacist from Telford, was undergoing treatment at the renal unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on October 18, 2019, when his dialysis machine became disconnected. He died after losing three pints of blood in seven minutes.

Retired policeman Mr Dingle died after his head and neck became trapped while lying in a hospital bed at the same hospital on May 3, 2020. Staff found him with his body off the mattress and his face purple. He went into cardiac arrest and died.

The trust, which was recently the subject of a highly critical report into the maternity services it offered between 2000 and 2019, admitted the charges through its barrister at Telford Magistrates' Court.

SaTH pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to three charges of failing to provide care and treatment in a safe way, resulting in harm or loss on or before dates in October 2019 and May 2020.

The trust was expected to be sentenced later on Wednesday.

The Care Quality Commission said in a statement: “CQC brought the prosecution following two separate incidents, each resulting in the death of a patient, after they were allegedly exposed to the risk of avoidable harm at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”