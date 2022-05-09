Notification Settings

Man arrested after car was burnt out in Telford

By Sue AustinPublished:

A man has been arrested after a car caught fire in Telford.

The arrest followed a report that on May 8 at 1.15am a car had collided with street furniture on Birchfield Way, Telford.

West Mercia Police said that the driver failed to stop at the scene and eventually tried to abandon the car on Bank Road.

The car caught fire and Shropshire Fire and Rescue attended.

No injuries were reported a police spokesperson said.

"The driver, a 39-year-old man from Telford was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. Enquiries are ongoing."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

