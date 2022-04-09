Telford pair banned from ever keeping animals after dogs found in squalid conditions

Inside the property. Photo: RSPCA.

Ray Mainland, 69, and Sue Tweedie, 59, both of Saint Georges Road, were sentenced at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

RSPCA inspectors said there was a "foul" and "unbearable" smell from the property, with the animals being kept in unsanitary conditions.

Both Mainland and Tweedie were found guilty of one charge under the animal welfare act following a trial.

They court proceedings had begun after the owners of the dogs had sought to rehome some of the animals in January 2020, with concerns raised about the condition they were kept in during the process.

All 18 animals affected were Bouviers de Flandres and Portuguese water dogs.

The court heard that RSPCA Inspector Kate Parker attended the address on February 19, 2020, and found heavily soiled blankets and a dog pen.

She also found pools of urine and piles of faeces.

She said: “The window to the left of the front door, and the front door itself had a thick layer of a black substance, and the smell that was coming from within was foul. It was almost unbearable without being immediately in front of the door.

“The smell was an obvious smell of faeces and ammonia, which made me feel nauseous."

An independent expert veterinary report found that the needs of all of the dogs under the care of Mainland and Tweedie were not met.

Magistrates handed Mainland and Tweedie the same sentence; disqualifying them from keeping all animals, and ordering them each to pay a £200 fine and £1,800 costs.

The disqualification order was suspended for 21 days to allow the defendants to rehome the animals in their care.