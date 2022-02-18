Shrewsbury crack and heroin dealer jailed for five years

Joshua Lucas, 25, of Harley Drive, pleaded guilty to five offences at Shrewsbury Crown Court; two of possession with intent to supply heroin, two of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and one of possessing cannabis.

Judge Peter Barrie was told that police had found 34 wraps of crack cocaine and six wraps of heroin on Lucas during a raid on a property in Fitzalan Road, Shrewsbury, in October 2019.

A further search of his home uncovered another six wraps of crack cocaine, and 20 wraps of heroin.

He was also found in possession of digital scales, a dealer list, cling film, and £750 in cash.

Gary Cook, prosecuting, said that in November 2020, while Lucas was on bail for the offences, officers searched a house on Worcester Road, Shrewsbury, where they found him again in possession of crack and heroin for dealing.

The raid uncovered 22 grams of crack cocaine worth more than £2,000, as well as 22.2 grams of heroin worth £2,200.

Mr Cook said police also found five mobile telephones, different SIM cards, digital scales, and £1,600 in cash.

He said the first instance had also involved cuckooing, with the "exploitation of a vulnerable person", to use their property to deal drugs.

In mitigation, Robert Edwards said Lucas had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty to the offences.

He also told the court the defendant was in full-time work, in both door-to-door and tele-sales.

Sentencing Lucas, Judge Peter Barrie told him: "On two occasions, about a year apart, police found you to be in possession of both drugs and drug dealing equipment that made it quite obvious you were involved in dealing class A drugs on a substantial scale.

"The first occasion which concerns police attending Fitzalan Road is subject to the indictment. You pleaded guilty on the appearance in crown court and on that occasion you could truly say you had not been in trouble before, but it is clear from the amount of items that were recovered from your home address that you were already fully and deeply involved in the cash business of drug dealing – clearly for financial gain."