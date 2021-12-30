West Mercia Police make 50 drink and drug driving arrests in one week

Police said they were frustrated with the number of people continuing to drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.

They have warned they will continue to crack down on those breaking the law, and urged people not to take the chance.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan said: "It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists still selfishly choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure themselves or others despite the amount of warnings we have given.

"Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable at any time and catching motorists who are prepared to take such a risk is a priority for us.

"Patrols will be conducted over New Year in a bid to tackle those who commit the unacceptable act of drinking or drug driving.

"The simple fact is, there is only one way of being sure that you are safe to drive and that is not to drink at all.”

The force said that since December 1 a total of 198 motorists have been arrested for drink or drug driving – 121 for alcohol and 77 for drugs.

Police said that 50 had been caught in the past week.

Figures indicate that over the past three years, 43 people have died and 215 have been seriously injured in West Mercia following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

A spokesman for the force added: "Officers will continue to crack down on any motorists who take the risk and put their own – and other – lives at risk on the roads."

They added: "There is no foolproof way of calculating how much you can drink and remain under the limit, or knowing how much an individual person can drink and still drive safely.

"Any amount of alcohol or drugs can affect your ability to drive and there are numerous consequences of driving with alcohol or drugs in your system.