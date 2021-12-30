Efforts to tackle drink spiking

Fresh efforts are taking place to prevent drink spiking in the county

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said 90,000 bottle spikey devices and 50,000 drink covers had been bought to help combat the issue.

Mr Campion said that 'exploitation and vulnerability trainers' have also been working with door and bar staff across the region.

He said they have been teaching people how to spot signs of drink spiking, what the symptoms could be if someone has been spiked, and how to deal with the situation.

Mr Campion said his office had provided more than £9,000 for the efforts.

He said that each local policing area across West Mercia – South and North Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin – had put in money from their area funding – which he matched.

Mr Campion said people should be able to have a night out without the fear of what could happen.

He said: "I am pleased to support the residents and those who visit and use the nightlife hotspots throughout the counties of Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire with this additional funding.

"People should be able to go out and enjoy themselves without fear of what might happen to them. I hope these new measures will offer reassurance that West Mercia Police and I are responding to public concerns. I hope this training to the staff at venues alongside the preventative devices goes someway to reassuring the community.”

West Mercia Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley added: “We welcome the support from our Police and Crime Commissioner in helping with our work to target those who may seek to exploit others looking to enjoy a night out.