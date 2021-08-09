Bridgnorth Road was closed in Perton after the body was found

The body was found at around 2.45am on Monday in a layby in Perton, on the main road between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth.

The alleged victim is yet to be identified, but police believe it is that of a woman and they are treating her death as murder.

Detectives do not yet know how she died, Staffordshire Police said as they urged anyone who was in the Bridgnorth Road area between 2am and 3am to come forward.

A stretch of the A454 Bridgnorth Road was shut throughout Monday as a result, with drivers being diverted around the closure from Tinacre Hill to the junction with Jenny Walkers Lane, which leads to Perton village.

Police officers were examining the scene as detectives worked to identify the body.

Graham Turner, 89, who lives nearby, said: "It is an awful thing to happen. Up there as well, it makes you wonder what happened.

"The police are taking it very seriously. It's the first thing to happen round here. It's been a nice area to live."

James Cruickshank, 78, who lives near the scene added: "We saw the road closed and knew we weren't getting out. It's quite upsetting to hear they have found a body."

And 44-year-old Nicola McGrath said: "It's very sad, I feel for the family. You don't want it on your doorstep but it is bad it can happen anywhere."

Another resident, who lives off Wightwick Hall Road, added: "You don't hear about that round here. It's a main road and there is no real access from that road. It's absolutely shocking and terrible."

Paramedics and a trauma doctor were sent to the layby after the body was found but the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

One resident, who lives near Perton and asked not to be named, said: "I travelled down Bridgnorth Road yesterday [Sunday] evening and all seemed normal.

"It's just so terribly sad to hear something has happened like this so close to home.

"My thoughts are with the person's family, it is such a shock."

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Detectives are treating a death reported in south Staffordshire this morning as murder.

"A body – believed to be that of a woman - was found early this morning in a layby in Bridgnorth Road in Perton.

"The circumstances around her death are not yet understood and detectives are working to identify her.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Bridgnorth Road and may have seen anything between 2am and 3am today."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to an incident at the junction of Jenny Walkers Lane and Bridgnorth Road at 2.49am on Monday, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, who sadly could not be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, on social media or by calling 101 quoting incident number 42 of the August 9.