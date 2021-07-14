Telford man racially abused Covid test centre security guard

Telford Magistrates Court heard how on November 8 last year Marc Darrall attended the test centre where he was racially abusive to the security guard after being escorted out for verbally abusing staff.

Then, on November 21, Darrall returned to the centre and was verbally aggressive towards the security officer, threatened to run staff over and assault them further.

In May he pleaded guilty to one racially aggravated public order offence and two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause alarm or distress.

Darrell was sentenced to a curfew order for six months, a restraining order for 12 months and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the three victims.