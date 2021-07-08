Man killed in stolen car that crashed in Pelsall is named

The scene of the crash at the junction of Norton Road and Wolverhampton Road in Pelsall. Photo: SnapperSK.

Mr Sheridan was in a stolen Ford Fiesta when it collided with a VW Golf in Pelsall at the junction of Norton Road, Lichfield Road and Wolverhampton Road on June 23. The 21-year-old, from Showell Road in Wolverhampton, died at the scene.

The inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at the Black Country Coroner's Court on Thursday afternoon.

Senior coroner Zafar Siddique said: "West Midlands Police referred Mr Sheridan's death us – and the circumstances were that at around 11.54pm on June 23 there was a fatal road traffic collision involving two vehicles, a blue Ford Fiesta and a grey VW Golf.

"Mr Sheridan was the rear off-side passenger in the Fiesta, which had been travelling along Lichfield Road away from Brownhills.

"Both cars then collided and the Fiesta then collided with a traffic post and wall.

"A digital autopsy confirmed Mr Sheridan's cause of death was 1a) fatal traumatic injuries due to 1b) road traffic accident.

Four people were injured in the crash. Photo: SnapperSK.

"Due to the ongoing police investigation, I will adjourn for a provisional pre-inquest hearing to take place on August 25.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Mr Sheridan."

Two other passengers in the the Fiesta, a man in his late teens and another in his early 20s, were also injured in the crash, as well as two men in their 30s from the VW Golf.

The driver of the Fiesta, which was stolen from Telford, ran away from the crash and has still not been found.

Rebeka Elkes, who works at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, woke to discover her car had been stolen before discovering it had been involved in a "very serious incident".

Miss Elkes spoke of her sadness and shock at discovering it had been her car involved in the incident.

Police have still not found the driver of the Fiesta. Photo: SnapperSK.

She said: "It really upset me. Mainly because it was my car that was responsible for the death of someone. I know it is not my fault but you still feel awful.

"I was contacted by the police who initially told me my car had been recovered but was at a garage under forensic investigation so I thought it would be fine.

"Then a couple of hours later I had a call from another police officer saying it had been involved in a very serious incident."

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to email West Midlands Police at FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk, or call officers on 101, quoting log number 4892 of June 23.