Speeding lorry driver distracted by his phone jailed for causing fatal crash

Victim Ben Partis died following the crash

David Tony Platt, of Market Drayton, swerved into the path of oncoming traffic on the A487 at Pentregat, Ceredigion, on June 8 last year after the vehicles ahead of him stopped.

The 26-year-old was jailed after previously pleading guilty to causing the death of 38-year-old Benjamin Partis.

The court heard that the defendant had been driving a fully laden HGV carrying 30 tonnes of animal feed when he failed to react appropriately to the stationary vehicles ahead.

Platt’s lorry collided with a Ford Transit being driven by Mr Partis, of Cardigan, who was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger John Noble suffered serious injuries. Platt was also sentenced for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Swansea Crown Court heard that the defendant admitted in his police interview to having been distracted by his mobile phone earlier during his journey, having taken photographs, made phone calls and carried out an internet search. He was also exceeding the speed limit immediately prior to the collision.

A victim personal statement read out on behalf of Mr Partis’s fiancee, Sophie Hickinbotham, who was pregnant at the time of his death, said telling Ben’s children their father had passed away was the most difficult thing she had ever had to do.

Her statement further said: “A 13-year-old should not have to plan their dad's funeral. A four-year-old should not hear that they won't be able to ever see their dad again.

“A two-year-old should not have to blow a kiss into the sky at night to still be able to say good night to their dad.

“A baby should not have to be born without ever being able to have a warm hug or even meet their dad because of a stranger’s actions. Sadly, that is the reality for Ben’s children.”

Judge Huw Rees sentenced Platt, of Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton, to three years in prison and banned him from the road for three and half years.