New crime alerts messaging service launched for Shropshire

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, of West Mercia Police, said working with communities throughout the region was "crucial" and encouraged people to sign up to Neighbourhood Matters.

The initiative includes a number of partner organisations and officers which aim to keep people updated with local events, criminal activitiy and appeals and safety advice.

The scheme was a key part of the force's Local Policing Charter, released earlier this year to outline its future engagement plans.

People signed up to the scheme using a phone number or email will receive local alerts and information about crime in their area, and find out about police events and more.

Assistant Chief Constable Jones said: “We know how crucial local intelligence received from our communities can be in preventing and detecting crime and antisocial behaviour. By working together to share information we can make a real difference.

“Our Local Policing Charter, launched in March this year, outlines how we will ensure we provide a visible policing presence.

"Using local engagement, social media and new digital channels, we will create further opportunities for dialogue so the public can raise concerns, provide feedback, be involved and help shape policing.

“We are delighted to launch Neighbourhood Matters as a key part of our Local Policing Charter. The new messaging service will help us to work more closely with the public, build strong community relationships and both reduce and prevent crime.”

Partner agencies involved in the service include Action Fraud, Neighbourhood Watch, Get Safe Online and the police force, which send relevant and local information that can be tailored.