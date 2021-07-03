Murder probe launched and two arrested after assault in Telford

A road in Ketley, Telford, has been cordoned off and forensic investigators are at the scene

Police were called to Holyhead Road in Ketley at about 12.58am today.

A man in his 20s, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead near to a restaurant.

Police have cordoned off part of the road

Two men aged 21 and 30, both from Telford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police believe the victim may have been assaulted near to the park and children’s play area in the area of Millennium Village, off Ketley Road.

Massive police presence in Ketley after a serious incident in the early hours of this morning. Junction of Station Road and Waterloo Road all cordoned off pic.twitter.com/XuCEEX6hWU — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) July 3, 2021

Detectives believe he then left the scene and was later discovered nearby on Holyhead Road.

Cordons have been set up and the crossroads of Station Road/Holyhead Road and Waterloo Road/Rock Road are currently closed.

Forensic investigators could also be seen gathering evidence outside the Blue Elephant restaurant this morning.

Forensics gathering evidence outside Blue Elephant restaurant pic.twitter.com/ioFWNxHmkV — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) July 3, 2021

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Chief Detective Inspector Dean Jones said: “We were called to the scene of the man having sadly died outside a restaurant on Holyhead Road this morning. His next of kin has been informed.

Police standing guard at the park entrance in Ketley pic.twitter.com/z5pvI8fl5U — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) July 3, 2021

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault that we believe took place in the park and children’s play area near to Millennium Square, just off the Ketley Park Road.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam fitted to their car and was driving in the area of the park (Ketley Park Road) and Holyhead Road. It is possible they may have captured footage which may help with our enquiries.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident, understandably our community will be distressed and we would invite anyone to speak with members of our safer neighbourhood and local policing patrols who will have an increased presence within the area over the coming days.”

The two men who have been arrested are currently in police custody.