Telford murder: Four youths appear in court

Peter Cairns

Peter Cairns was found with serious injuries on a footpath near Stonebridge Close, in Aqueduct, on June 11 and died in hospital later that evening.

The teenagers, one aged 14 and three aged 15, all from Telford, spoke only to confirm their names at the hearing held at Stafford Crown Court today.

Prosecuting barrister Miss Deborah Gould said: "These four young men are charged with murder and have been sent to this court for a preliminary hearing. We need to set a plea and trial preparation date."

Police in Stonebridge Close, Telford, where Peter Cairns was found seriously injured. He later died in hospital

The hearing was at Stafford Crown Court

There were no applications for bail.

Judge Kristina Montgomery QC remanded all four youths, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in custody until August 2.