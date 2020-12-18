Revellers warned not to drink and drive this Christmas

Figures indicate that over the past three years 29 people have died and 172 have been seriously injured in West Mercia following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor. The consequences if caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs includes a fine of up to £5,000, an automatic 12-month driving ban, plus the risk of job loss and potential prison sentence.

Superintendent Mel Crowther said; "It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists still selfishly choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure themselves or others. Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable at any time and catching motorists who are prepared to take such a risk is a priority for us. Extra patrols will be conducted in the run up to and over Christmas and New Year in a bid to tackle those who commit the unacceptable act of drinking or drug driving. The simple fact is, there is only one way of being sure that you are safe to drive and that is not to drink at all.”