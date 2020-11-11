Driver sought after cyclist injured in Telford crash

The crash between a car, believed to be a silver Skoda, and the 25-year-old man on his bike happened in Duce Drive, Dawley, on Tuesday morning.

The cyclist hurt his shoulder, knee and elbow.

A police spokeswoman said: "We are appealing for witnesses and a driver following a collision in Dawley, Telford, yesterday.

"Between approximately 8.30am and 8.45am on Duce Drive on Tuesday, November 10, a cyclist and a car have been in collision.

"We are appealing to the driver of a car believed to be a silver Skoda in the area at the time to get in contact to help with our investigation.

"The 25-year-old cyclist has fallen from his bicycle onto the curb injuring his shoulder, knee and elbow.

"If you saw the incident or have dashcam footage please contact Pc Symonds on 07967 303 795 reference 169i10Nov."