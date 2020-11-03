Man taken to hospital after Telford attack

The 31-year-old victim was assaulted in Abbey Fields off Stirchley Avenue between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, October 30.

The offender is described as a white male, about 6ft tall, of a slim build with mousey brown hair.

Police said he looked between 16 and 18 years old, and was wearing dark jogging bottoms, a dark jumper and a grey T-shirt. The offender was seen with two other men and one woman.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 503i of October 30.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org